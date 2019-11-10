Tp Icap (LON:TCAP) Sets New 1-Year High at $374.10

Shares of Tp Icap Plc (LON:TCAP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 374.10 ($4.89) and last traded at GBX 372.60 ($4.87), with a volume of 132512 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 367 ($4.80).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCAP shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective (up previously from GBX 300 ($3.92)) on shares of Tp Icap in a report on Friday, November 1st. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Tp Icap from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 339.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 304.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56.

In other news, insider David Shalders bought 14,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 269 ($3.51) per share, with a total value of £39,814.69 ($52,024.94).

About Tp Icap (LON:TCAP)

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. It operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics. The Global Broking division offers professional intermediary services that enable buyers and sellers to execute trades covering rates, foreign exchange and money markets, local markets, equities, and credit asset classes.

