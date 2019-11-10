Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) by 6,018.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,183 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.97% of Town Sports International worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Town Sports International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Town Sports International by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 60,887 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Town Sports International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Town Sports International by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 13,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC raised its holdings in Town Sports International by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 27,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Town Sports International alerts:

In other news, insider Pw Partners Atlas Fund Iii, Lp acquired 395,126 shares of Town Sports International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $663,811.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Walsh acquired 16,607 shares of Town Sports International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $32,549.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,500,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,850.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 696,549 shares of company stock worth $1,153,274 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

CLUB stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.23.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $115.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CLUB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Imperial Capital set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Town Sports International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Town Sports International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Town Sports International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Town Sports International

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

See Also: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Town Sports International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Sports International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.