Towerpoint Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 8.1% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 45.5% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $116.70. 822,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,777. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $91.62 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.40.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.