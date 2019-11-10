ThinkSmart (LON:TSL) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.00

ThinkSmart Limited (LON:TSL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 16 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 15.75 ($0.21), with a volume of 96363 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.15 ($0.20).

The stock has a market cap of $16.78 million and a P/E ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 12.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.14.

ThinkSmart Company Profile (LON:TSL)

ThinkSmart Limited, a digital payments company, provides leasing and credit point of sale finance for consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom and Australia. The company offers payment propositions, digital credit decisions, and customer life cycle contract management through its technology platform SmartCheck.

