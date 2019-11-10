Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its price objective decreased by Piper Jaffray Companies from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($4.55) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.35) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.70) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TBPH. BidaskClub cut Theravance Biopharma from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $55.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Shares of TBPH traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.60. The company had a trading volume of 171,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,273. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $969.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.66. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $29.45.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 68.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 30.1% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

