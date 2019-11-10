The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Hackett Group, a global strategic advisory firm and an Answerthink company, is a leader in best practice research and advisory programs, benchmarking and transformation consulting services, including shared services, offshoring and outsourcing advice. Utilizing best practices and implementation insight from more than 4,000 benchmarking studies, executives use Hackett’s empirically based approach to quickly define and prioritize initiatives, and to leverage proven strategies that enable world-class performance. “

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

HCKT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised The Hackett Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research decreased their target price on The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hackett Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.30. 69,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,581. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $525.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.39.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Hackett Group had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $72.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from The Hackett Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 39.3% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 650,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,717,000 after buying an additional 16,599 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 12.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 284.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hackett Group (HCKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.