The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Receives $20.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

HCKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.30. 69,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,581. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.39. The firm has a market cap of $525.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $72.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.16 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from The Hackett Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 284.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,069,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

