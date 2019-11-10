TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) Receives $13.19 Average Target Price from Analysts

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.19.

TGTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TGTX traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.17. 1,869,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $9.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.92.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 99,488.13% and a negative return on equity of 496.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $8,650,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 258.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,261,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 909,573 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,304,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,883,000 after purchasing an additional 866,572 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,041,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,955,000 after purchasing an additional 665,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,562,000. Institutional investors own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.