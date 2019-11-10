Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,845 Shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,845 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Arconic were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Arconic by 30.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 864,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,466,000 after purchasing an additional 203,661 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 7.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,735,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,133,000 after acquiring an additional 122,705 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 14.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 326,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 40,909 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 27.5% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 56,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 12,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARNC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Arconic from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen upgraded Arconic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Longbow Research lowered Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Arconic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.47.

In related news, insider Timothy Donald Myers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $253,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,759 shares in the company, valued at $601,815.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott sold 4,208,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $105,465,461.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,663,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,406,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,205,556 shares of company stock worth $179,707,601. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.49. Arconic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 2.66%. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arconic Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

