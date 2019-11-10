Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Position in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,043 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Washington Federal worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WAFD. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Washington Federal in the third quarter valued at about $71,464,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 37.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,824,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,739,000 after buying an additional 500,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 8.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,441,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,184,000 after buying an additional 114,725 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 3.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,186,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,426,000 after buying an additional 41,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 791.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,828,000 after buying an additional 1,012,377 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAFD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Washington Federal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Washington Federal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.87.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $136.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

