Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,170 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Fulton Financial worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,994,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,653,000 after acquiring an additional 26,929 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 473,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 134,784 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 203,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 16,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FULT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.40. Fulton Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $221.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.21 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

