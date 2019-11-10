Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Brady worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Brady by 13.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 14,849 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Brady by 34.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 13,105 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Brady by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Brady by 474.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Brady by 32.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BRC opened at $56.30 on Friday. Brady Corp has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.49.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Brady had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brady Corp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.218 dividend. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRC. ValuEngine cut Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Northcoast Research cut Brady from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Brady from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

In other Brady news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 24,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $136,989.84. Also, CEO J Michael Nauman sold 3,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $206,538.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,365,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,556 shares of company stock valued at $5,504,501. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

