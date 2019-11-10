Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Stock Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of Sanderson Farms worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 1.6% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 44.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 1.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 711.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

SAFM opened at $157.32 on Friday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.98 and a 12-month high of $160.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.09.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.43). Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $945.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 42.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAFM. BidaskClub lowered Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.70.

In related news, COO Lampkin Butts sold 10,000 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $1,551,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,800 shares in the company, valued at $16,261,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 500 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $76,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,912.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,747. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

