Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Sold by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,749 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,637.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCBI. TheStreet cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

TCBI stock opened at $59.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.14. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $47.86 and a 1 year high of $66.61.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $272.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.12 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 22.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $110,793.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

