Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($7.20) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($8.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.60) by ($0.80). Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 118.65% and a negative net margin of 1,072.60%. The business had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million. On average, analysts expect Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to post $-25 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.36.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTPH. G.Research raised shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Gabelli raised shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

About Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

