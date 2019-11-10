Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.12

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.07. Telkonet shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 500 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.22.

About Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI)

Telkonet, Inc provides EcoSmart platform of intelligent automation solutions in support of the Internet of Things in the United States. Its EcoSmart platform provides savings, management reporting, analytics, and virtual engineering of a customer's portfolio and/or property's room-by-room energy consumption.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Telkonet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telkonet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.