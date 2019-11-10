Ted O’Neill Purchases 1,500 Shares of Norish plc (LON:NSH) Stock

Norish plc (LON:NSH) insider Ted O’Neill bought 1,500 shares of Norish stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £1,125 ($1,470.01).

Shares of LON NSH opened at GBX 70 ($0.91) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 million and a PE ratio of 12.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.38. Norish plc has a 1-year low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 78 ($1.02). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 67.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 65.68.

Norish Company Profile

Norish Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics services to food manufacturers, importers, wholesalers, retailers, and distributors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through Product Sourcing Business, North West Cold Storage, South East Cold Storage, and Dairy Farming segments.

