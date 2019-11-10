Ted O’Neill Purchases 1,500 Shares of Norish plc (LON:NSH) Stock

Norish plc (LON:NSH) insider Ted O’Neill bought 1,500 shares of Norish stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £1,125 ($1,470.01).
Shares of LON NSH opened at GBX 70 ($0.91) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 million and a PE ratio of 12.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.38. Norish plc has a 1-year low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 78 ($1.02). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 67.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 65.68.
Norish Company Profile
