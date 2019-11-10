TD Securities Raises Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$76.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$64.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised Toromont Industries from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$72.00.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Shares of TIH opened at C$70.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$65.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$63.54. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of C$51.02 and a 52-week high of C$71.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Randolph Jewer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.13, for a total transaction of C$63,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$568,170. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.50, for a total value of C$114,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at C$131,445. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,100 shares of company stock worth $196,935.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.