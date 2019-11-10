TD Securities Lowers Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$1.00

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TCW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Trican Well Service from C$2.00 to C$1.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James downgraded Trican Well Service from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC lowered their target price on Trican Well Service from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Trican Well Service from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Trican Well Service from C$1.70 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trican Well Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.23.

Shares of Trican Well Service stock opened at C$0.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $247.41 million and a PE ratio of -1.22. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of C$0.81 and a 1-year high of C$1.73.

In related news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 97,500 shares of Trican Well Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.93 per share, with a total value of C$90,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,097,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,990,675.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

