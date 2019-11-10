TD Securities Lowers Tennessee Valley Authority Debenture Series A (NYSE:TVE) Price Target to $3.50

Tennessee Valley Authority Debenture Series A (NYSE:TVE) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 86.24% from the stock’s current price.

TVE has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Tennessee Valley Authority Debenture Series A from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Tennessee Valley Authority Debenture Series A in a report on Friday, August 9th.

NYSE TVE opened at $25.44 on Friday. Tennessee Valley Authority Debenture Series A has a 52 week low of $23.79 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.45.

There is no company description available for Tennessee Valley Authority.

