Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) in a research report report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TATE. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Tate & Lyle in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating and a GBX 790 ($10.32) price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Friday, September 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tate & Lyle presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 738.13 ($9.64).

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Tate & Lyle stock traded up GBX 21.60 ($0.28) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 718.40 ($9.39). The company had a trading volume of 2,749,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,000. Tate & Lyle has a 52 week low of GBX 655 ($8.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 810 ($10.58). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 696.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 732.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 1.26%. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.75%.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.