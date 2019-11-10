Target (NYSE:TGT) Now Covered by Nomura

Investment analysts at Nomura began coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Nomura’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.67% from the stock’s previous close.

TGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price target on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Target from $76.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.70.

Shares of TGT traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,779,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,086,021. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.06. Target has a twelve month low of $60.15 and a twelve month high of $114.83. The company has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. Target had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 13,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.66, for a total transaction of $1,417,096.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laysha Ward sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $2,204,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,089.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,478 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,363. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC grew its stake in Target by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 60,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,268,000 after buying an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Target by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Target by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 32,220 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Target by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

