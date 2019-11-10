Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) PT Raised to $28.00 at Citigroup

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Tapestry from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. CIBC reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Tapestry from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Tapestry from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price target on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.13.

Shares of NYSE TPR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.23. 4,969,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,901,814. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $42.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tapestry will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tapestry by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after buying an additional 59,282 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth about $867,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,917,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

