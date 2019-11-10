Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TNDM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,210 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,125,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,962. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $74.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.80.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $930,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,621.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 458,221 shares of company stock worth $32,039,235. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.54.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Read More: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.