Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for Tamarack Valley Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 7th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Cormark also issued estimates for Tamarack Valley Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TVE. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.25 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Laurentian reduced their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

TVE opened at C$1.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.07. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.59 and a twelve month high of C$3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $390.10 million and a P/E ratio of 10.06.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

