TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.78 EPS

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.78, Fidelity Earnings reports. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE updated its Q3 guidance to $1.39-1.49 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.38-3.63 EPS.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,429,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,688. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.44. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $135.70.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total transaction of $28,677.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,899,683.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $570,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTWO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura began coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.22.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

