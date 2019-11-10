Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,646 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $5,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 129.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 87.5% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 19.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. CLSA raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.83. 6,542,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,894,698. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $34.22 and a 52-week high of $54.37. The company has a market capitalization of $277.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.41.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

