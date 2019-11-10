Synovus Financial Corp Sells 2,003 Shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,744 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZEN traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.83. 837,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,507. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.56 and a beta of 1.18. Zendesk Inc has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $94.89.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $210.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.40 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 21.97% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total value of $55,426.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,315,089.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Caryn Marooney sold 2,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $211,226.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,938 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,948 shares of company stock worth $17,669,341 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZEN. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Zendesk to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.39.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

