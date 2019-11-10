Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 4,831.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UEIC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 1,037.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the second quarter worth $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 347.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the second quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the second quarter worth $212,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UEIC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other news, Director Carl E. Vogel sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $569,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP David Cheung Hyen Chong sold 6,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $273,611.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,137.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,753 shares of company stock worth $1,257,361 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Electronics stock traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.41. 252,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,922. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.24. Universal Electronics Inc has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $760.86 million, a P/E ratio of 69.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $200.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.15 million. Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

