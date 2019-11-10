Synovus Financial Corp Buys 545 Shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Domtar were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UFS. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domtar during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Domtar during the second quarter valued at $50,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Domtar by 75.1% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Domtar during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Domtar by 1,915.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Domtar alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Domtar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Domtar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Domtar from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Domtar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Domtar from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domtar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.27.

Shares of Domtar stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.74. The stock had a trading volume of 648,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,229. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Domtar Corp has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $53.89.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Domtar Corp will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

See Also: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.