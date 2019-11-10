Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Shares Up 10.6%

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) shot up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.27, 1,583,234 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 294% from the average session volume of 401,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNCR. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.94.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $216.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average is $6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.22). Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 99.39% and a negative net margin of 66.53%. The business had revenue of $52.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Synchronoss Technologies’s revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CMO Mary P. Clark sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $37,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.