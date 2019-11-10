SWK (OTCMKTS:SWKH) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

SWK (OTCMKTS:SWKH) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of SWKH stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.23. 194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.80. SWK has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $13.23.

Get SWK alerts:

SWK (OTCMKTS:SWKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.66 million during the quarter. SWK had a net margin of 35.59% and a return on equity of 3.39%.

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. It intends to provide customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SWK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.