Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $12.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 million.

Shares of NASDAQ STRO opened at $10.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.05. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $14.41.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sutro Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

