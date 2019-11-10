Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.07. The company has a market cap of $243.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.19. Superior Group of Companies has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $19.39.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $89.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.66 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 3.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Benstock bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $64,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 612,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,919,560.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SGC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

