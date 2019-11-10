SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121,094 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of SunTrust Banks worth $21,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,383,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,160,993,000 after purchasing an additional 329,505 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,542,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,707 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,048,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,299,000 after purchasing an additional 16,432 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,050,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 39,604.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,920,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,929 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SunTrust Banks from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on SunTrust Banks from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Argus set a $81.00 price objective on SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

STI traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $71.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,506,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,210. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.05 and a 1 year high of $71.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.40. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 11.40%. SunTrust Banks’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.30%.

In related news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

