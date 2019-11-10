Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) PT Lowered to C$62.00 at Evercore

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective reduced by Evercore from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$63.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$59.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$61.71.

SLF opened at C$61.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$58.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.75, a quick ratio of 10,082.25 and a current ratio of 10,847.75. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$43.13 and a one year high of C$61.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.99%.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.44, for a total transaction of C$1,670,442.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,114,633.68. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.60, for a total value of C$631,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$810,408.20. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,309 shares of company stock worth $3,676,512.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

