Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Sumo Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Sumo Group in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Shore Capital cut Sumo Group to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sumo Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 178.80 ($2.34).

SUMO traded up GBX 1.75 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 158 ($2.06). 74,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,793. The stock has a market cap of $240.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.75. Sumo Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 178 ($2.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 157.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 154.15.

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides video games in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, and film. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

