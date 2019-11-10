Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 27,250 Shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,986,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,250 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO were worth $16,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBT. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 36.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,026,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $149,208,000 after buying an additional 4,247,505 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 7.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,739,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $276,879,000 after buying an additional 2,086,350 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the second quarter worth approximately $14,256,000. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 27.9% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,845,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,421,000 after buying an additional 1,273,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,847,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $296,502,000 after buying an additional 1,222,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MBT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $8.27. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 95.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

