Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,363 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $18,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XEC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,205,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,331 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,937,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,588,000 after acquiring an additional 953,479 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,115,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,646,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,262,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.94.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $46.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.12. Cimarex Energy Co has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $91.25.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $582.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.31 million. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 10.81%.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

