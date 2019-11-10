Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 620,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $22,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 73.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 65.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.4% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 27.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 28.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lawrence G. Hund sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $321,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HOG. Zacks Investment Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

HOG opened at $39.39 on Friday. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.29.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

