Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 19,703 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,566,195 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,703 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $24,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBCT. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the second quarter worth about $38,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the second quarter worth about $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 706.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,653.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBCT opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.03.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

People’s United Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

In other People’s United Financial news, CEO John P. Barnes sold 32,461 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $555,083.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,632.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $3,797,033.24. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 329,665 shares of company stock valued at $8,946,819. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PBCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of People’s United Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

