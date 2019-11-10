Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSX. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 6,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $256,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,654.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 9,623 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $400,894.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,072 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,092. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $46.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

Shares of BSX stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $40.51. 3,199,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,209,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $43.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

