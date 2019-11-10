Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Makes New $689,000 Investment in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,441 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1,753.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,448,008 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $340,971,000 after buying an additional 6,100,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,815,108,000 after buying an additional 5,274,627 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 3,058.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,980,201 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $104,713,000 after buying an additional 1,917,501 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 21.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,691,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $512,503,000 after buying an additional 1,701,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,880,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,228,784,000 after buying an additional 1,697,819 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.23. 2,262,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,843,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.44 and a 200-day moving average of $54.64. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $60.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen set a $62.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America set a $65.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

