Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stake in ARK Web x.0 ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in ARK Web x.0 ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Web x.0 ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARKW. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ARK Web x.0 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of ARK Web x.0 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Web x.0 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Web x.0 ETF by 220.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Web x.0 ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKW traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.88. The company had a trading volume of 35,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,425. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.85. ARK Web x.0 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.19 and a 1 year high of $55.88.

