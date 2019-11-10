Stratec (ETR:SBS) Given a €74.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Stratec (ETR:SBS) has been given a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective by Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SBS. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on Stratec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on Stratec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

SBS opened at €66.60 ($77.44) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $799.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €71.07 and its 200-day moving average price is €63.66. Stratec has a one year low of €49.00 ($56.98) and a one year high of €77.60 ($90.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.71, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

