Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 286 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 17.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 663.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Charles E. Baker sold 19,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $1,566,213.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 215,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,230,753.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 17,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $1,315,913.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 442,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,796,380.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,936 shares of company stock valued at $11,811,811. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Vertical Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Ball from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ball from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.02.

NYSE BLL opened at $64.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.06. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $42.24 and a 12 month high of $81.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

