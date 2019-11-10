Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $857,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 72,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honeywell International Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $586,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WRE stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.91. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $80.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.81 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 103.68%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

WRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $30.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.13.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

