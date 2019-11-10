Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $91,000 Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 17.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 8.5% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 53,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the second quarter worth $224,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 59.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after buying an additional 47,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the second quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Edwin Medlin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,344,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,468 shares of company stock valued at $7,146,585 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MXIM stock opened at $59.55 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The business had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is 79.01%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MXIM. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.08.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

