Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $83,000 Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 71,232.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 470,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,037,000 after acquiring an additional 470,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,791,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,312,954,000 after acquiring an additional 331,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,245,187,000 after acquiring an additional 121,606 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 927,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $679,969,000 after acquiring an additional 65,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 68,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,890,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $731.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $807.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $764.86. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $383.20 and a fifty-two week high of $857.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.75, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.69. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 29,200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.60, for a total transaction of $23,815,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,938 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.90, for a total transaction of $1,598,656.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,544,295.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,526 shares of company stock worth $39,109,343 in the last three months. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMG has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (up previously from $700.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $980.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $590.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $779.03.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

