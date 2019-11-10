Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $122,000 Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 280.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.40. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $19.16.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.01 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 85.19%.

DOC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, insider John W. Lucey bought 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $52,084.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,342,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,783 shares of company stock valued at $136,867 and have sold 15,000 shares valued at $268,250. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Article: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.